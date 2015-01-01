Abstract

We thank Geiger and Stomper (1) for the opportunity to clarify and further test the robustness of the results in Coronese et al. (2). Their comments reveal misinterpretations of our study and propose an alternative (but untested) hypothesis. Here we redress these misinterpretations and test their hypothesis.



Geiger and Stomper (1) state that Coronese et al. (2) “does not provide conclusive evidence for increasing damages due to rising climate extreme intensity but likely reports trends in capital coefficients” and advocate the use of capital stock (CS) instead of gross domestic product (GDP) as a control variable. First, we note that Coronese et al. (2) document a sharp increase in the economic damages of extreme natural disasters that is consistent with a climate change signal, but do …



