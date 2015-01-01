|
Citation
Coronese M, Lamperti F, Keller K, Chiaromonte F, Roventini A. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Observatoire Français des Conjonctures Economiques, SciencesPo, BP 85 06902, Sophia Antipolis, France.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, National Academy of Sciences)
DOI
PMID
32156737
Abstract
We thank Geiger and Stomper (1) for the opportunity to clarify and further test the robustness of the results in Coronese et al. (2). Their comments reveal misinterpretations of our study and propose an alternative (but untested) hypothesis. Here we redress these misinterpretations and test their hypothesis.
Language: en