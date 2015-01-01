Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of the study was to compare the characteristics of sex offenders today, and those who committed a sex crime fifteen years ago, in regard to their psychiatric-forensic aspects.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: Data from the University psychiatric hospital Vrapče, Center for forensic psychiatry on court people sent for psychiatric and forensic evaluation, who were accused of sex offense in two time frames (1998-2001 and 2010-2016) were analysed. In total there were 50 and 57 male subjects sent for an evaluation.



RESULTS: In both groups rape was the most prevalent offence, and both groups had the same prevalence of abuse, earlier psychiatric treatment and the majority of offenders were diagnosed with dissocial personality disorder and other personality disorders. Paedophilia was diagnosed in only a minority (14% and 7% respectively) of cases. The latter group (2010-2016) committed more sex offences against children, more often were with no mental disorder and less often had alcohol dependence and mental retardation. Up to one third of the later group were not giving their defence, compared to 4% of the former group.



CONCLUSIONS: Changes in court case law and psychiatrists' usage of diagnostic criteria have influenced the prevalent diagnoses in sex offenders. Paraphilias are not often diagnosed in sex offenders because they do not confirm the act, and in recent years more often use not to give their defence (which makes reaching the diagnosis more challenging).

Language: en