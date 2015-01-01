Abstract

Background: Yushu, Qinghai province is located in remote Tibetan plateau in Western China, struck by a disastrous earthquake in 2010. The study aimed to find out the positive and negative psychological changes and related risk factors of children and adolescents who had experienced Yushu earthquake, 6 years after it occurred.Methods: A cross-sectional research was adopted in the capital of Yushu Autonomous Prefecture in August 2016. The short form of the Changes in Outlook Questionnaire (CiOQ-S) was used, which is a 10-item self-report instrument consists of two subscales. A total of 591 valid questionnaires completed by local junior students were finally included in our study.Results: The mean scores of the positive and negative psychological changes were 19.28 and 13.08, respectively. The factors associated with positive psychological changes included high level of education, male gender, and uninjured in the earthquake. The factors associated with negative psychological changes included living in a pasture instead of downtown, injured during the earthquake, and not receiving psychological counselling.Conclusions: The current analysis tries to investigate the long-term psychological effects of earthquakes among children and adolescents, which aims to improve the psychological health status for child and adolescent survivors of similar events.

