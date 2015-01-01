|
Citation
|
Biddle L, Derges J, Goldsmith C, Donovan JL, Gunnell D. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
National Institute for Health Research Bristol Biomedical Research Centre, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust and University of Bristol, Bristol, UK.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32157324
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Internet use is common among people with suicidal feelings and a considerable amount of suicide help material is available online. Despite attempts to promote formal help sites (e.g. governmental and charity sector) in internet search results, users' evaluation of these sites is lacking. This study, therefore, aimed to explore distressed users' perceptions of formal online help and their experiences of using this in times of crisis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Help-seeking; Internet; Qualitative research; Self-harm; Suicide