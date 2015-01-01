|
Argetsinger LC, Singh G, Bickel SG, Calvery ML, Behrman AL. Spinal Cord Ser. Cases 2020; 6(1): e13.
Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY, USA. andrea.behrman@louisville.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Nature Publishing Group)
32157078
INTRODUCTION: Spinal cord injury (SCI) in infancy magnifies the complexity of a devastating diagnosis. Children injured so young have high incidences of scoliosis, hip dysplasia, and respiratory complications leading to poor health and outcomes. We report the medical history, progression of rehabilitation, usual care and activity-based therapy, and outcomes for a child injured in infancy. Activity-based therapy (ABT) aims to activate the neuromuscular system above and below the lesion through daily, task-specific training to improve the neuromuscular capacity, and outcomes for children with acquired SCI. CASE PRESENTATION: A 3-month-old infant suffered a cervical SCI from a surgical complication with resultant tetraplegia. Until age 3, her medical complications included scoliosis, kyphosis, and pneumonia. Even with extensive physical and occupational therapy, she was fully dependent on caregivers for mobility and unable to roll, come to sit, sit, stand or walk. She initiated ABT at ~3 years old, participating for 8 months. The child's overall neuromuscular capacity improved significantly, especially for head and trunk control, contributing to major advances in respiratory health, novel engagement with her environment, and improved physical abilities.
Language: en