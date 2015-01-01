Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Spinal cord injury (SCI) in infancy magnifies the complexity of a devastating diagnosis. Children injured so young have high incidences of scoliosis, hip dysplasia, and respiratory complications leading to poor health and outcomes. We report the medical history, progression of rehabilitation, usual care and activity-based therapy, and outcomes for a child injured in infancy. Activity-based therapy (ABT) aims to activate the neuromuscular system above and below the lesion through daily, task-specific training to improve the neuromuscular capacity, and outcomes for children with acquired SCI. CASE PRESENTATION: A 3-month-old infant suffered a cervical SCI from a surgical complication with resultant tetraplegia. Until age 3, her medical complications included scoliosis, kyphosis, and pneumonia. Even with extensive physical and occupational therapy, she was fully dependent on caregivers for mobility and unable to roll, come to sit, sit, stand or walk. She initiated ABT at ~3 years old, participating for 8 months. The child's overall neuromuscular capacity improved significantly, especially for head and trunk control, contributing to major advances in respiratory health, novel engagement with her environment, and improved physical abilities.



DISCUSSION: From injury during infancy until 3 years old, this child's health, abilities, and complications were consistent with the predicted path of early-onset SCI. Due to her age at injury, severity and chronicity of injury, she demonstrated unexpected, meaningful changes in her neuromuscular capacity during and post-ABT associated with improved health, function and quality of life for herself and her caregivers.

