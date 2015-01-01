|
Lin YK, Niu KY, Seak CJ, Weng YM, Wang JH, Lai PF. World J. Emerg. Surg. 2020; 15(1): e20.
Department of Medicine, Tzu Chi University, Hualien, Taiwan. lpf2826@gmail.com.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32156308
BACKGROUND: Triage plays a crucial role in the emergency department (ED) management of mass casualty incidents (MCIs) when resources are limited. This study aimed to compare the performance of simple triage and rapid treatment (START) with that of the Taiwan Triage and Acuity Scale (TTAS) for the ED triage of victims following an earthquake-related MCI.
Language: en
Earthquake; Emergency department triage; Mass casualty incident; Triage