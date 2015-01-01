Abstract

BACKGROUND: In sub-Saharan Africa, trauma is a leading cause of mortality in people less than 45 years. Injury mechanism and cause of death are difficult to characterize in the absence of pre-hospital care and a trauma surveillance database. Pre-hospital deaths (PHD) and in-hospital deaths (IHD) of trauma patient were compared to elucidate comprehensive injury characteristics associated with mortality.



METHODS: A retrospective, descriptive analysis of adults (≥ 13 years) presenting to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, Malawi, from February 2008 to May 2018 was performed. Utilizing an emergency department-based trauma surveillance database, univariate and bivariate analysis was performed to compare patient and injury characteristics of pre-hospital and in-hospital deaths. A Poisson multivariate regression was performed, predicting the relative risk of PHD.



RESULTS: Between February 2008 and May 2018, 131,020 adult trauma patients presented to KCH, with 2007 fatalities. Of those patients, 1130 (56.3%) and 877 (43.7%) were PHD and IHD, respectively. The majority were men, with a mean age of 33.4 years (SD 12.1) for PHD and 37.4 years (SD 15.5) for IHD, (p < 0.001). Head injuries (n = 545, 49.2% vs. n = 435, 49.7%) due to assaults (n = 255, 24.7% vs. n = 178, 21.8%) and motor vehicle collisions (MVC) (n = 188, 18.2% vs. n = 173, 21.2%) were the leading cause of both groups (PHD vs. IHD). Transportation to the hospital was primarily police (n = 663, 60.1%) for PHD and ambulance (n = 401, 46.4%) for IHD. Patients who were transported to KCH by the police (RR 1.97, 95% 1.52-2.55, p < 0.001) when compared to transport via minibus had an increased relative risk of PHD. Patients with a head or spine (RR 1.32, 95% CI 1.34-1.53, p < 0.001), chest (RR 1.34, 95% CI 1.11-1.62, p = 0.002) or abdomen and pelvis (RR 1.30, 95% CI 1.14-1.53, p = 0.004) when compared to extremity injury had an increased relative risk of PHD.



CONCLUSIONS: Head injury from assaults and MVC is the leading cause of PHD and IHD in Malawi. The majority of patients are transported via police if PHD. Of IHD patients, the majority are transported by ambulance, most often from outside hospitals. Both are consistent with the absence of a pre-hospital system in Malawi. Improving pre-hospital care, with a particular focus on head injury and strategies for vehicular injury prevention within a trauma system, will reduce adult trauma mortality in Malawi.

Language: en