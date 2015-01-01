Abstract

HIV-related factors and suicide-risk status were assessed among YMSM aged 18-24 years recruited through various MSM-related online social apps in Bangkok (N = 1394). The online survey assessed demographic characteristics, sexual behaviours and suicide-risk status. Measure of suicide risk was taken from the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (cut-off score of seven or higher). Among participants, 249 (17.9%) reported suicide-risk. In multivariable logistic regression, correlates of suicide-risk status included having sometimes or often ever participated in group sex (AOR=1.58, 95% CI: 1.17-2.14), having received money or opportunities for sex (AOR=1.54, 95% CI: 1.09-2.17), often seeking partners online (AOR=1.59, 95% CI: 1.05-2.39), inconsistent condom use (AOR=1.67, 95% CI: 1.26-2.21), and self-assessed as having "medium" or "high" HIV risk (AOR=2.53, 95% CI: 1.61-3.98 and AOR=3.35, 95% CI: 1.92-5.82, respectively).



FINDINGS suggest that HIV risk behaviours shown by YMSM are significantly associated with higher risk of suicide.

Language: en