|
Citation
|
Isaias IU, Brumberg J, Pozzi NG, Palmisano C, Canessa A, Marotta G, Volkmann J, Pezzoli G. Ann. Clin. Transl. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Centro Parkinson ASST G. Pini-CTO, Milano, Italy.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Neurological Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32162447
|
Abstract
|
Pathophysiological understanding of gait and balance disorders in Parkinson's disease is insufficient and late recognition of fall risk limits efficacious follow-up to prevent or delay falls. We show a distinctive reduction of glucose metabolism in the left posterior parietal cortex, with increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum, in parkinsonian patients 6-8 months before their first fall episode. Falls in Parkinson's disease may arise from altered cortical processing of body spatial orientation, possibly predicted by abnormal cortical metabolism.
Language: en