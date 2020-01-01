Abstract

Pathophysiological understanding of gait and balance disorders in Parkinson's disease is insufficient and late recognition of fall risk limits efficacious follow-up to prevent or delay falls. We show a distinctive reduction of glucose metabolism in the left posterior parietal cortex, with increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum, in parkinsonian patients 6-8 months before their first fall episode. Falls in Parkinson's disease may arise from altered cortical processing of body spatial orientation, possibly predicted by abnormal cortical metabolism.



