Isaias IU, Brumberg J, Pozzi NG, Palmisano C, Canessa A, Marotta G, Volkmann J, Pezzoli G. Ann. Clin. Transl. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Centro Parkinson ASST G. Pini-CTO, Milano, Italy.

(Copyright © 2020, American Neurological Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/acn3.51013

32162447

Pathophysiological understanding of gait and balance disorders in Parkinson's disease is insufficient and late recognition of fall risk limits efficacious follow-up to prevent or delay falls. We show a distinctive reduction of glucose metabolism in the left posterior parietal cortex, with increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum, in parkinsonian patients 6-8 months before their first fall episode. Falls in Parkinson's disease may arise from altered cortical processing of body spatial orientation, possibly predicted by abnormal cortical metabolism.

Language: en
