Karlsson M, Steinvall I, Sjöberg F, Olofsson P, Elmasry M. Burns 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Hand Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Burns, Linköping University, Linköping, Sweden; Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, Linköping University, Linköping, Sweden.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32165027
INTRODUCTION: In line with other researchers in the field of burns' care, we think that research investigating the long-term outcome of scars is largely lacking. As scarring is of the utmost importance to the patient, clinicians who treat burns must aim to find treatments that lead to a good end result. The aim of this study was to study scar outcomes at six and 12 months after injury. It is an extension of a previous randomised controlled trial (RCT) in which two dressings (porcine xenograft and silver foam dressing) were examined with respect to their ability to help heal partial thickness scalds.
Language: en
HTS; POSAS; Partial thickness burns; Porcine xenograft; Scar outcome; Silver foam