Citation
Zalai DM, Girard TA, Cusimano MD, Shapiro CM. CMAJ Open 2020; 8(1): E142-E147.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology (Zalai, Girard), Ryerson University, Toronto, Ont.; Oakville Centre for Cognitive Therapy (Zalai), Oakville, Ont.; Division of Neurosurgery and Injury Prevention (Cusimano), St. Michael's Hospital, University of Toronto; Department of Psychiatry (Shapiro), University of Toronto; Youthdale Child and Adolescent Sleep Centre (Shapiro), Toronto, Ont.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
32161046
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Insomnia is a major predictor of adverse outcomes in mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), including concussion; although insomnia symptoms may be due to various sleep disorders, those related to circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders (CRSWDs) require specific assessment and treatment. The objective of the current study was to determine the prevalence of CRSWD in a sample of treatment-seeking people with chronic insomnia symptoms after an mTBI.
Language: en