BACKGROUND: Insomnia is a major predictor of adverse outcomes in mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), including concussion; although insomnia symptoms may be due to various sleep disorders, those related to circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders (CRSWDs) require specific assessment and treatment. The objective of the current study was to determine the prevalence of CRSWD in a sample of treatment-seeking people with chronic insomnia symptoms after an mTBI.



METHODS: Participants aged 17-65 years who had experienced an mTBI and reported chronic insomnia were recruited from diverse community clinics in Ontario 3-24 months after their injury to participate in this cross-sectional observational study. Potential participants were screened by both telephone and intake interview. Exclusion criteria were alcohol or substance use disorders, preexisting brain disorder or previous neurosurgery, recent travel across more than 2 time zones or shift work. Assessments included a clinical interview, questionnaires, 2 weeks of actigraphy and a sleep diary, and a dim-light melatonin onset test. The main outcome measure was the proportion of patients with CRSWDs.



RESULTS: Of the 50 participants (32 [64%] female; median age 39.5 yr), 13 (26% [standard deviation 12%]) had an CRSWD. The most common circadian diagnosis was delayed sleep-wake phase disorder (10 participants [20%]).



INTERPRETATION: The prevalence of CRSWDs may be exceptionally high among people with chronic insomnia symptoms following mTBI. Proper detection and treatment of CRSWDs in this population is essential to facilitate recovery. The findings emphasize the relevance of a diagnostic circadian assessment in patients with mTBI presenting with chronic insomnia symptoms.



