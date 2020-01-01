|
Citation
Booth L, Norman R, Pettigrew S. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
The George Institute for Global Health, Sydney, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32162403
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: By removing the need for a driver, autonomous vehicles (AV) are expected to substantially reduce rates of drink-driving. However, this benefit may be accompanied by an unintended negative consequence in the form of greater overall alcohol consumption due to increased availability of affordable and convenient transport. AIMS: To assess: (i) the extent to which drinkers may choose to use AVs after consuming alcohol; (ii) the extent to which drinkers may consume more alcohol if they are using an AV afterwards; and (iii) whether demographic, alcohol-related and AV-related factors are associated with the likelihood of engaging in these behaviours. DESIGN AND METHODS: A total of 1334 Australians of legal driving age who consume alcohol completed an online survey. Two regression models were used to calculate whether the analysed respondent characteristics were associated with intentions to use AVs after drinking and to consume more alcohol if using an AV afterwards.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol drinking; automobile driving; driving under the influence; health promotion