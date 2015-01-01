Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stepladders are used to work at heights in daily life, but their structure and usage differs from that of a ladder; stepladders can fold and stand without support, whereas ladders cannot fold and, thus, require support from other objects. We hypothesised that this difference made ladder and stepladder fall injuries to differ in characteristics. To clarify this hypothesis, we performed a retrospective cohort study on the stepladder fall injuries and compared their characteristics with that of ladder fall injuries.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study of injuries sustained from either ladder or stepladder falls. In this study, data were retrieved from the computerised database of Teikyo University Chiba Medical Center. Patients admitted to the orthopaedic department because of injury from ladder or stepladder fall were included. The following data were retrieved from the patient records: sex, age, height, body weight, body mass index (BMI), injury severity score (ISS), season, number of injury sites, details of injury and treatment option.



RESULTS: One hundred thirty-two patients were included in this study. 101 patients were injured from stepladder falls, and 31 patients were injured from ladder falls. The number of females sustaining injuries due to a stepladder fall was significantly higher than those due to a ladder fall. The most frequent type of injury after fall from stepladder was fracture (48.9%), whereas the most frequent type of injury after fall from ladder was contusion/sprain (56.4%). The most frequently injured body part from stepladder fall was lower extremity (32.6%). In contrast, the most frequently injured body part due to a ladder fall was spine (27.3%).



CONCLUSION: The current study found that the number of females sustaining injuries due to a stepladder fall was significantly higher than those due to a ladder fall. Furthermore, the most frequent body parts that needed surgery following a ladder fall injury were spine and upper extremity, whereas the most frequent body parts that needed surgery following a stepladder fall injury was lower extremity. Our study indicated that stepladder falls cause severe injuries and physical disability and can be a huge financial burden.

