SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Andres B, Hoehler MS, Bundy MF. Fire Mater. 2019; 44(3): 352-364.

Affiliation

Fire Research Division, National Institute of Standards and Technology, 100 Bureau Drive, Gaithersburg MD 20899, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/fam.2744

PMID

32165780

PMCID

PMC7067221

Abstract

This paper presents results of large-scale experiments with varying levels of fire severity on lateral force-resisting systems commonly used in cold-formed steel framed buildings. Gypsum-sheet steel composite panel sheathed walls, oriented strand board sheathed walls, and steel strap-braced walls are examined. Postflashover fire conditions of two different intensities as well as 1 hour of fire exposure similar to that in a standard furnace qualification test are studied. Additionally, a full-scale furnished kitchen fire experiment is conducted for comparison. The results highlight differences in the thermal response and subsequent performance of the walls as well as differing sensitives of the walls to pre-damage, eg, that might occur during an earthquake. The results are part of a larger effort to provide fragilities for these wall systems in response to realistic fires for performance-based design.


Language: en

Keywords

cold-formed steel; fire; fire following earthquake; gypsum-sheet steel composite panel; oriented strand board; performance-based design; strap-braced walls

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print