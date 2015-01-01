Abstract

Gait and postural control are affected by aging, and in neurological, and musculoskeletal disorders. Poor gait and postural control are associated with disability, falls, increased morbidity and mortality; therefore representing major public health issues. The aims of this Research Topic was two-fold. First, it aimed to promote a better understanding of the patho-psychophysiological mechanisms affecting posture and gait in normal and pathological aging. Second, it aimed to provide an up-to date picture of motor and cognitive interventions directed to restore posture and gait in different aging populations. This Research Topic includes 29 contributions (16 original articles, 2 reviews, 3 systematic reviews, 5 clinical trials, 1 perspective, 1 methods paper, and 1 brief report) which, as a whole, report investigations related to posture and gait in several different populations, including healthy young and older adults, individuals that fall or have preclinical stages of dementia, and patients with stroke or Parkinson's disease—through the use of multidisciplinary concepts and techniques including Biomechanics (Neuro)physiology, Neuroimaging and Psychology. These contributions were subdivided into three key sections: (1) posture and gait changes during normal and pathological aging; (2) motor and cognitive preventive/rehabilitative interventions to restore posture and gait; (3) evaluation of posture and gait in normal and pathological aging ...

