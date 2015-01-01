SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tayaa S, Berrut G, Seigneurie AS, Hanon C, Lestrade N, Limosin F, Hoertel N. Geriatr. Psychol. Neuropsychiatr. Vieil. 2020; 18(1): 88-96.

Diagnostic et prise en charge de la dépression chez le sujet âgé.

Centre ressource régional de psychiatrie du sujet âgé (CRRPSA), Service de psychiatrie et d'addictologie de l'adulte et du sujet âgé, DMU psychiatrie et addictologie, AP-HP, Centre-Université de Paris, France, Inserm U1266, Institut de psychiatrie et neurosciences de Paris ; Faculté de médecine Paris Descartes, Université de Paris, France.

(Copyright © 2020, John Libbey Eurotext)

10.1684/pnv.2019.0833

32160989

Depression in the elderly is common, and associated with major functional impact, impaired quality of life and significant risk of suicide. Often undetected, it may also be insufficiently treated when diagnosed. Few therapeutic trials have specifically addressed depression in the elderly and guidelines for screening and management are most often based on expert opinion or extrapolation of data from younger patients. The objective of this article is to provide a synthesis of current knowledge on depression in the elderly and to recall, on the one hand, the importance of a targeted screening, and, on the other hand, the importance of a personalized management resulting from a global and multidisciplinary assessment.


antidepressants; elderly subject; major depressive disorder; synthesis; treatment

