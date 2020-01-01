Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) represents a major clinical and economic challenge for health systems worldwide, and it is considered one of the leading causes of disability in young adults. The recent development of brain-computer interface (BCI) tools to target cognitive and motor impairments has led to the exploration of these techniques as potential therapeutic tools in patients with TBI. However, little evidence has been gathered so far to support applicability and efficacy of BCIs for TBI in a clinical setting. In the present chapter, results from studies using BCI approaches in conscious patients with TBI or in animal models of TBI as well as an overview of future directions in the use of BCIs to treat cognitive symptoms in this patient population will be presented.



