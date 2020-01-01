|
Citation
Cooper B, Gehrsitz M, McIntyre SG. Health Econ. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Fraser of Allander Institute, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32167626
Abstract
This study exploits a natural experiment in Scotland where the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) limit was reduced from 0.8 to 0.5 mg per 100 ml of blood while staying constant in all other parts of the United Kingdom. Using a difference-in-differences design, we find that this change in the BAC level had no impact on either traffic accident or fatality rates.
Keywords
blood alcohol content; difference in differences; road traffic fatalities; traffic accidents