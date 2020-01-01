SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cooper B, Gehrsitz M, McIntyre SG. Health Econ. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Fraser of Allander Institute, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK.

Copyright

DOI

10.1002/hec.4016

PMID

32167626

Abstract

This study exploits a natural experiment in Scotland where the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) limit was reduced from 0.8 to 0.5 mg per 100 ml of blood while staying constant in all other parts of the United Kingdom. Using a difference-in-differences design, we find that this change in the BAC level had no impact on either traffic accident or fatality rates.

Language: en

Keywords

blood alcohol content; difference in differences; road traffic fatalities; traffic accidents

