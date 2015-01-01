Abstract

Mongolian spots (MS) are congenital dermal conditions resulting from neural crest-derived melanocytes migration to the skin during embryogenesis. MS incidences are highly variable in different populations. Morphologically, MS present as hyperpigmented maculae of varying size and form, ranging from round spots of 1 cm in diameter to extensive discolorations covering predominantly the lower back and buttocks. Due to their coloring, which is also dependent on the skin type, MS may mimic hematoma thus posing a challenge on the physician conducting examinations of children in cases of suspected child abuse. In the present study, MS incidences and distribution, as well as skin types, were documented in a collective of 253 children examined on the basis of suspected child abuse. From these data, a classification scheme was derived to document MS and to help identify cases with a need for recurrent examination for unambiguous interpretation of initial findings alongside the main decisive factors for re-examination such as general circumstances of the initial examination (e. g., experience of the examiner, lighting conditions) and given dermatological conditions of the patient (e. g., diaper rash).

Language: en