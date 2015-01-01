|
Abstract
|
Mental ill health can affect anyone at any time, but some groups are more vulnerable than others. Defence Force veterans are one such group. Veterans are defined here as those who have or are currently serving in the military. Veterans are often faced with experiences that can leave them feeling isolated and stigmatized, including events that are acts of war as well as the unique experiences of military service. These acts of war and service experiences can deeply transgress veterans’ moral codes which can result in what has been termed moral injury (MI) (Litz et al. 2009). MI can leave veterans in a precarious predicament of needing support but not wanting or feeling able to engage in traditional mental healthcare models.
