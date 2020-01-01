Abstract

Although many researches have explored the prognostic factors associated with length of hospital stay (LOS) of adult burn patients, fewer reports concerning pediatric burn patients have been conducted. The present study employed pediatric burn data to identify factors related to LOS and developed a novel model to assess the possibility of requiring surgery. A total of 750 children admitted for burns met the criteria for enrollment. We have analyzed the medical records using multivariable linear regression and logistic regression. The pediatric patients were stratified into medical (nonsurgical) and surgical groups, respectively. The median LOS was 27.11 ± 17.91 days (range: 6-107 days). Following multiple linear regression, surgery (P <.001; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 6.485, 11.918), percent total BSA (%TBSA) (P <.001; 95% CI: 0.271, 0.459), days to surgery (P <.001; 95% CI: 0.349, 0.648), etiology (P <.001; 95% CI: -15.801, -9.422), infection (P <.001; 95% CI: 4.163, 8.329), and erythrocyte loss (P <.001; 95% CI: 1.923, 4.017) were significantly associated with LOS. After logistic regression, the percent full thickness (%FT) (P <.001; odds ratio [OR]: 2.358; 95% CI: 1.680, 3.311), infection (P <.001; OR: 2.935; 95% CI: 2.014, 4.278), and erythrocyte loss (P <.001; OR: 0.572; 95% CI: 0.470, 0.696) within 5 days postadmission were independently related to the probability of requiring surgery. In conclusion, in pediatric patients admitted with burn size of TBSA ≥20%, factors independently influencing LOS were surgery, %TBSA, days to surgery, etiology, erythrocyte loss, and infection. Furthermore, the pivotal predictors of probability requiring surgery were %FT, infection, and erythrocyte loss.



© The Author(s) 2020. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the American Burn Association. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com.

Language: en