PURPOSE: Assessment of surgical treatments on gait in patients with bilateral cerebral palsy (CP) is often performed in short-term studies. The purpose of this study was to analyze the influence of single-event multilevel surgery (SEMLS) on long-term evolution of gait using gait deviation index (GDI) and walking speed.



METHODS: In all, 28 patients with bilateral CP (Gross Motor Function Classification System I to III) with two clinical gait analyses (CGA) were included (mean age: 9.0 years (sd 2.9) at the first CGA, 19.6 years (sd 4.1) at the last, all of them at skeletal maturity). GDI, walking speed and their changes were calculated. Statistical analysis was performed to observe differences between baseline and follow-up CGA. Pearson's correlations were conducted to evaluate the associations between GDI and walking speed changes with: GDI at baseline and walking speed at baseline. GDI and walking speed evolution have been analyzed for two groups of patients: with and without SEMLS.



RESULTS: Regardless of the treatment, GDI was significantly higher at follow-up CGA (baseline: 73.1 (sd 13.1) versus follow-up: 80.1 (sd 13.2); p = 0.014). Significant negative correlations were found between GDI change and GDI at baseline (r = -0.52; p = 0.004) and between walking speed change and walking speed at the baseline (r = -0.70; p < 0.001). Regarding the group of patients with or without SEMLS, only significant improvement of GDI was found for patients with SEMLS (at baseline: 69.0 (sd 12.1) versus follow-up: 77.8 (sd 11.2); p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Analysis at skeletal maturity showed a gait quality maintained for patients without SEMLS and an improvement for patients with SEMLS. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III.



