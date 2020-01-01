|
Citation
|
Ariss T, Fairbairn CE. J. Consult. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychology.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32162930
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Substantial research has accrued in support of a key role for social processes in substance use disorders (SUD). Researchers have developed a range of interventions that capitalize on these social processes to bolster treatment outcomes by involving significant others (e.g., romantic partners, family, friends) in SUD treatment. Yet dissemination of these treatments to many contexts has been slow, and information on their broad efficacy is lacking. This meta-analysis aims to quantify the effect of significant other involvement in SUD treatments above and beyond individually-based therapies.
Language: en