Citation
Lahouti M, Zavoshy R, Noroozi M, Rostami R, Gholamalizadeh M, Rashidkhani B, Doaei S. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Research Center of Health and Environment, Guilan University of Medical Sciences, Rasht, Iran.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32166982
Abstract
We aimed to investigate the association between dietary patterns and depressive symptoms among 217 Iranian women aged 20-45 years. In this study, dietary intake was assessed using a valid and reliable semi-quantitative food frequency questionnaire. A principal component analysis was applied to detect the major dietary patterns. The Beck Depression Inventory was used to assess the depressive symptoms. Two major dietary patterns were identified: the "semi-Mediterranean" dietary pattern and the "western" dietary pattern. Participants with the "western" dietary pattern had a higher rate of depressive symptoms (p < 0.05). However, the "semi-Mediterranean" dietary pattern had no significant association with the depressive symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
depressive symptoms; factor analysis; western diet