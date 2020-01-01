|
This study examined the established association between borderline personality disorder (BPD) and intimate partner violence (IPV). More specifically, it compared the DSM-5 traditional categorical personality disorder (PD) model with the DSM-5 Alternative Model of PD (AMPD) operationalizations of BPD in their relative associations with IPV. The effects of gender, as well as the associations between BPD and different forms of IPV were also considered. Additionally, we investigated the specific BPD-relevant AMPD personality traits that influence the BPD-IPV association. The study sample were 250 community-dwelling men and women recruited through an established crowdsourcing platform.
