Abstract

This study examined the established association between borderline personality disorder (BPD) and intimate partner violence (IPV). More specifically, it compared the DSM-5 traditional categorical personality disorder (PD) model with the DSM-5 Alternative Model of PD (AMPD) operationalizations of BPD in their relative associations with IPV. The effects of gender, as well as the associations between BPD and different forms of IPV were also considered. Additionally, we investigated the specific BPD-relevant AMPD personality traits that influence the BPD-IPV association. The study sample were 250 community-dwelling men and women recruited through an established crowdsourcing platform.



RESULTS revealed that both the 'traditional' and AMPD operationalizations of BPD were approximately equally associated with IPV perpetration, although the traditional BPD operationalization demonstrated some minor advantages in this regard. The AMPD trait facets of hostility (negative affectivity), suspiciousness (negative affectivity) and risk taking (disinhibition) were most strongly associated with IPV perpetration for the total sample, and additional negative affectivity trait facets were also associated with IPV for men only. Implications for these findings are discussed. © 2020 John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.



Language: en