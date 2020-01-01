Abstract

Blackouts are typically considered a negative consequence of alcohol use. Yet some college students report consuming alcohol with the intention of blacking out. This study examined intentions and motives for blackout drinking among young adults in college. College students with a past-year history of blackout (N = 350, 56% female, 73% White) completed an anonymous online survey. Descriptive statistics were used to examine the incidence of blackout intentions, and individuals who did and did not report future blackout intentions were then compared on drinking patterns, depressive symptoms, social norms, and outcome expectancies. Overall, 135 participants (39%) reported consuming alcohol in the past 30 days with the intention of losing memory of the night's events, and 107 (31%) reported blackout intentions in the next 30 days. When asked (via open text box) to indicate their motives for past blackout intentions, the majority of participants provided responses that fit with coping, social, or enhancement drinking motives. A larger proportion of men than women reported blackout intentions. As a group, those reporting future blackout intentions reported heavier, more frequent, and more problematic drinking, as well as more symptoms of depression and more positive (but not negative) outcome expectancies. A substantial subset of college students reporting a blackout in the past year also endorsed intentions to experience a blackout in the next 30 days. Given strong associations between intentions and subsequent behavior, interventions targeting blackout styles of drinking are warranted. The extent to which "blackout" drinking motives differ from traditional drinking motives is unclear. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en