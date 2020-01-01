Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Imagery analysts of the United States Air Force distributed common ground system (DCGS) provide real-time intelligence informing battlefield decision-making processes worldwide. The number of DCGS combat operations personnel has grown along with the demand for their products, but little is known about the emotional impacts of remote warfighting. The current study is a mixed methods analysis of emotional reactions to remote fatality-inducing combat events and of potential demographic, occupational, and mission-specific correlates of negative emotional reactions to these combat operations in DCGS personnel.



METHOD: One-hundred ninety-six active duty analysts with direct exposure to weapon strike operations volunteered to participate in semistructured interviews.



RESULTS: Participants were largely enlisted (93.9%), male (75%), and between 18 and 30 years of age (73.0%). Eighty-nine percent reported at least one positive emotion and 71% reported both positive and negative emotions in response to weapon strike events. An underlying current of positive emotions (e.g., pride, camaraderie, patriotism) combined with mission-specific negative emotions (e.g., sadness related to witnessing pain, suffering, and/or loss of life; anxiety and stress related to uncertainty and unforeseeable events) were commonly reported. Twenty-one percent endorsed negative emotions that disrupted their daily functioning, and witnessing a civilian casualty increased risk by 217%.



CONCLUSION: DCGS analysts reported emotional responses similar to other remote warfighters but with proportional distributions that reflect their unique wartime roles and responsibilities. The heightened sense of responsibility associated with their wartime roles may elevate risk for negative emotional outcomes when adverse events, such as the death of a civilian, occur. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

