Citation
London AS, Wilmoth JM, Oliver WJ, Hausauer JA. Subst. Use Misuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Sociology, Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32167849
Abstract
Background: An extensive public health literature associates military service with increased alcohol consumption and problematic drinking. However, few well-controlled population-based studies compare alcohol use among nonveterans and veterans with diverse military service experiences, and no such study examines everyday drinking. Methods: We use population-representative data from the 2010 and 2011 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and distinguish four groups of men: nonveterans; non-combat veterans without a psychiatric disorder (PD) or traumatic brain injury (TBI); combat veterans without a PD or TBI; and veterans (non-combat and combat combined) with a PD and/or TBI. We estimate hierarchical multivariate logistic regression models of current drinking (N = 21,947) and daily drinking (among current drinkers; N = 11,491).
Language: en
Keywords
Military; alcohol; mental health; self-medication; traumatic brain injury; veteran