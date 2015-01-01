Abstract

Background: Drinking problem among American adolescents is one of the major concerns to generate various issues, such as violent crime, sexual assault, family deprivation, and physical and mental health problems. Despite growing concerns about the alcohol consumption among American adolescents, not many studies have examined the correlates and predictors of their alcohol behaviors.Purpose: The purpose of the current study was to explore the relationship between drinking behaviors, parental intervention, low self-control, and opportunity.Methods: Based on the theoretical framework of Gottfreson and Hirschi's (1990) theory, this study conducted Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) with a national American youth data (N = 5,030).Results: Results in this study were consistent with previous empirical studies, supporting the general theory of crime. In addition, this study found the role of parental intervention in the theory was significant: particularly, decreases in low self-control, opportunity, and drinking behaviors. Further, the significant moderation between low self-control and opportunity on underage drinking was found in this study.Conclusion: Those findings will provide a solution to reduce drinking problems among American adolescents.

Language: en