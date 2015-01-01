Abstract

Abusive head trauma (AHT), commonly known as shaken baby syndrome, is a cranial injury of infants and young children. AHT is an important cause of morbidity and mortality in young children, particularly those younger than 12 months of age. We describe two patients who developed West syndrome, which is a severe epilepsy syndrome composed of the triad of infantile spasms, hypsarrhythmia on electroencephalography, and developmental arrest or regression, possibly attributable to AHT. Case 1 was a 5-month-old boy presented with generalized convulsive status epilepticus when a babysitter had cared for him. Brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exhibited a subdural hemorrhage with diffuse brain edema and a midline shift highly suggestive of AHT. He developed West syndrome at the age of 10 months. Case 2 was a 6-month-old girl presented infantile spasms and diagnosed with West syndrome. Although she had poor weight gain due to inadequate care by her mother, there were no history of trauma, no cutaneous finding, and no developmental delay. Brain MRI performed when West syndrome was diagnosed revealed contusional tears highly suggestive of AHT. The MRI finding indicated that contusional tears had occurred 1~2 months before the development of West syndrome. There are no reports of West syndrome due to contusional tears. AHT may be an important risk factor for postnatal West syndrome. It is noteworthy that evidence of AHT was found only after West syndrome onset, as in Case 2. The onset of West syndrome may contribute to the finding that AHT had occurred earlier.

