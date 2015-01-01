|
Trujillo CA, Trujillo A, Obando D. Addict. Res. Theory 2019; 27(6): 472-481.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Drugs are likely to be legalised in the near future, potentially leading to increased consumption especially among adolescents, given the reduced prices and easier access. However, little is known about the individual-level psychosocial mechanisms that changing the legal status of drugs may activate or deactivate. We investigate the link between the legal status of drugs, the Belief in the Moral Order (BMO) and consumption of both legal and illegal drugs and the moderating effect of other risk and protective factors.
coolness; moral order; risk perception; Substance legalisation; substance use