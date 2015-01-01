Abstract

The field of substance use disorder treatment has long been dominated by the influence of Alcoholics Anonymous' (AA) Twelve Steps to alcohol addiction recovery. This article provides a conceptual discussion of the original teachings of AA and explores the discrepancies between these tenets and the actual way in which treatment settings use the practices and philosophy of AA. Based on an examination of relevant literature, we discuss various treatment policies and argue that current 12-Step-based treatment settings promote practices that run contrary to the spirit of AA. In highlighting these contradictions, this article hopes to encourage treatment providers to develop a better understanding of the philosophical basis and values of AA and to implement practices and policies that are better aligned with the original teachings of Alcoholics Anonymous.

