Rosenthal RJ, Faris SB. Addict. Res. Theory 2019; 27(5): 437-449.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Contemporary usage of addiction is contradictory and confusing; the term is highly stigmatizing but popularly used to describe almost any strong desire, passion or pursuit. Does current usage involve a recent corruption of the term or is there a history of conflicting meanings? Method: A diachronic etymological study of the terms 'addict,' 'addicted' and 'addiction,' informed by contemporary linguistic theory and utilizing primary and secondary sources in Archaic and Classical Latin and in English. We examine three periods: Early Roman Republic, Middle and Late Roman Republic, and Early Modern England.
behavioral addiction; DSM-5; enslavement; gambling; Meaning of addiction; stigma