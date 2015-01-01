|
Goldstein AL, Haller S, Mackinnon SP, Stewart SH. Addict. Res. Theory 2019; 27(2): 130-138.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Current models of alcohol problems in emerging adulthood (EA) have not fully considered the developmental context and integrated developmental, social, and emotional mechanisms. Attachment styles contribute to the development of emotion regulation and interpersonal functioning, which are both critical for managing periods of transition. The current study tested a model of alcohol problems in EA that considers emotion dysregulation and interpersonal difficulties as mediators of the relationship between attachment anxiety and avoidance and alcohol problems.
alcohol problems; attachment; Emerging adulthood; emotion regulation; relationships