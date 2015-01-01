|
Griffin C, Freeman M, Adams S, Smith P. Addict. Res. Theory 2018; 26(6): 533-540.
(Copyright © 2018, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
BACKGROUND: There is a pervasive norm of drinking to intoxication among young people in many affluent countries, despite recent falls in overall alcohol consumption. Students' accounts of their experiences of alcohol hangovers have not been explored in any depth, which is surprising given the high rates of heavy episodic drinking amongst this group. This study investigated student drinkers' lay health beliefs about alcohol hangovers, considering the role of hangovers in student drinking culture and the implications for safer drinking initiatives.
Alcohol education; culture of intoxication; hangover; interview study; qualitative analysis; student drinking