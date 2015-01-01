Abstract

Re-offending rates of perpetrators of domestic violence are high (Hester et al., ) and there is a need for perpetrator programmes to reduce victimization. There is no clear evidence for the effectiveness of existing programmes (Bowen, Gilchrist and Beech, ; Herman, Rotunda, Williamson and Vodanovich, ; Smedslund et al., ). A new perpetrator programme based on Solution Focused Brief Therapy has been developed (Bowen, ), and whilst in its infancy it has received positive feedback from services and clients (International Innovation, ). Solution Focused Brief Therapy has been found to be effective in the reduction of aggression and criminal behaviours (Gingerich and Peterson, ), and has been effectively used with people with a learning disability (Smith, ). This case study will explore the effectiveness of the new perpetrator programme with someone with a learning disability on their attitudes towards domestic violence and abuse as well as self-esteem. Practitioner points Solution Focused Therapy for domestic violence has been found to successfully change the behaviour and improve the self-esteem of a man with a learning disability Where children are at risk of harm, longer-term interventions remain the recommended therapy The mainstream model for treatment was adapted by using visual aids and role play to work with someone with learning disabilities and these were found to be useful by the client

