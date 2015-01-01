|
Escobar J, Falconier M, Muruthi B. J. Fam. Ther. 2019; 41(2): 277-301.
(Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
In recent years, Latinos in the U.S. have been significantly impacted by increasing deportation rates. This study aimed to explore the experiences of Latina women whose partners were deported and how women managed these events guided by the Double ABCX Model of Family Stress. Qualitative semi-structured interviews were administered to a community sample of 8 Latina women from the greater D.C. metropolitan area whose partners had been deported between 1 and 10 years ago. All women had at least one child under the age of 18 years living in the home at the time of the deportation. Data were analyzed using Thematic Analysis.
Language: en
deportación; Deportation; Double ABCX Model; familias latinas; Latino Families; modelo doble ABCX; Resilience; resiliencia; 双重ABCX模型; 复原力; 拉丁裔家庭; 驱逐出境