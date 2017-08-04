Abstract

The aim of this study was to systematically review the literature pertaining to family dynamics in the adult self-harming population. PsycINFO, Medline, Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL) and Applied Social Sciences Index and Abstracts (ASSIA) were searched for studies containing two keywords, one relating to self-harm and the second relating to a family relationship. The final search was run on 4 August 2017. The electronic search yielded a total of 2,623 studies; 119 texts were selected for full review and twenty-seven articles were included in the analysis. Thematic analysis was used to synthesize the results.



RESULTS indicated that insecure parental attachments, neglectful, overprotective, disempowering and abusive parenting were associated with self-harm. Similarly, insecure attachments and abusive relationships with romantic partners were linked to self-harm. Finally, self-harm was found to be related to poor family functioning.

