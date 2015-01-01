Abstract

This article reports a systematic review of the literature examining the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), family functioning (FF) and mental health (MH) problems among children and adolescents. The current review aims to thoroughly investigate the relationship between ACEs, FF and MH, and to synthesise the findings in the literature. Three databases were searched, and a narrative synthesis of the final thirty-four articles is presented. The results of the systematic review indicate that the association between FF and child/adolescent MH is mixed; ACEs and child/adolescent MH are related; ACEs and FF are related; and demographic factors impact on the association between the three main variables. The literature suggests a strong association between ACEs, child and adolescent MH problems, and FF, and some overlap between these variables is evident. This systematic review highlights the importance of family-focused care and the value of asking children about their experience of adverse childhood experiences in clinical practice. Practitioner points The literature suggests a strong relationship between ACEs, FF, and MH problems FF mediates the relationship between specific ACEs, and child/adolescent MH problems, although further research is warranted Clinicians working with children and adolescents with MH problems should be mindful of family-centred care and ask children about their experience of ACEs

Language: en