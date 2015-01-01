SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Babrauskas V. J. Fire Sci. 2020; 38(1): 96-100.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0734904119880472

unavailable

Research literature comparing room-scale combustion toxicity performance of construction products is compared to bench-scale results. It is demonstrated that it is inappropriate the regulate construction products on the basis of performance in bench-scale toxicity tests, while it is economically unsound to suggest requiring room-scale testing for assessing combustion toxicity hazards. Instead, it is demonstrated that the combustion toxicity hazards of construction products are best addressed by regulating their heat release rate characteristics.


Language: en
