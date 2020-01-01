Abstract

The prevalence of "mindfulness" in popular media, academia, and professional circles is difficult to miss. Newspapers, magazines, online articles, clinical programs, podcasts, scholarly and professional meetings, sports organizations, and many other outlets focus on the benefits of mindfulness. Despite the intense focus on mindfulness in Western society, it is astonishing that the evidence base (i.e., documented, scholarly, peer-reviewed evaluations) for these programs is woefully inadequate. Varying definitions of what mindfulness is, what it entails, what specific benefits to psychological functioning are observed (if any), and inadequate scientific testing all contribute to a lean knowledge base. Evaluation of potential benefits of mindful practice with children is even more difficult because children are a more heterogeneous group than adults; the differing developmental levels are likely to have profound effects on the efficacy of mindfulness-based programming with children. We review these issues and provide an explanation of the strength of different kinds of evidence, with suggestions for (a) researchers who study mindfulness with children and (b) clinical professionals and educators interested in developing mindful attitudes and techniques with children.



© 2020 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en