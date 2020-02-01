Abstract

We have read the article by Sari Dogan et al. with great interest recently published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine [ 1 ]. The authors demonstrated that abnormalities in the initial neurological examination (NE) were a significant predictive factor for delayed neurological sequelae (DNS) in carbon monoxide poisoning (COP). However, neurological examination abnormalities (NEA) which included altered mental status, headache, low GCS score (<9), the existence of seizure, disorientation, positive pathological sign and so on, was relatively complex. This study was also limited by the single-center design and small sample size. Thus, our study was designed to determine whether GCS remained a useful measure of predicting DNS in patients with COP instead of NEA, and improved the prognostic value of DNS.

