|
Citation
|
Stoliker BE, Verdun-Jones SN, Vaughan AD. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32169027
|
Abstract
|
Informed by psychological and sociological perspectives, the present study aimed to improve knowledge on the nature of suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide among adult prisoners. Analyzing data from a nationally representative sample of 18,185 prisoners housed in 287 state and 39 federal prisons across the United States highlight: (a) key micro-level factors associated with suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide, along with some distinct predictive patterns for suicidal thoughts versus attempted suicide; (b) similarities and differences between male and female prisoners concerning the predictive patterns of suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide; (c) the relationship between macro-level prison characteristics and prisoner suicidality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Attempted suicide; prisoners; suicidal ideation; suicidality