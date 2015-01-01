Abstract

Informed by psychological and sociological perspectives, the present study aimed to improve knowledge on the nature of suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide among adult prisoners. Analyzing data from a nationally representative sample of 18,185 prisoners housed in 287 state and 39 federal prisons across the United States highlight: (a) key micro-level factors associated with suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide, along with some distinct predictive patterns for suicidal thoughts versus attempted suicide; (b) similarities and differences between male and female prisoners concerning the predictive patterns of suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide; (c) the relationship between macro-level prison characteristics and prisoner suicidality.



DISCUSSION points toward a direction for future research on prisoner suicidality, as well as recommendations for managing at-risk prisoners.

Language: en