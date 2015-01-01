Abstract

Previous epidemiological analyses indicate that specific demographic and criminal factors might be associated with suicide attempts during incarceration. However, there is a relative lack of research examining the role of social variables such as perceived social support. Data from 943 male inmates enrolled from three correctional facilities in Spain were collected. Participants completed self-report measures of the demographic, penitentiary and sentence-related, social support and suicide attempts variables. Approximately 1 in 11 inmates indicated that they had attempted suicide during incarceration. Inmates who were 50 years or above and who were serving longer sentences were significantly more likely to attempt suicide. Perceived social support was not associated with suicide attempts. These characteristics might be included in the development of intervention programs for incarcerated individuals.

