Briere J, Runtz M, Rassart CA, Rodd K, Godbout N. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 103: e104421.
Department of Sexology, University of Quebec, Montreal, Canada.
32171127
BACKGROUND: Some individuals who have been sexually assaulted as adolescents or adults have also been abused in childhood, although it is not clear how different forms of childhood maltreatment are related to adolescent/adult sexual assault, and how earlier abuse alters the relationship between sexual assault and current symptomatology.
Child physical abuse; Child psychological abuse and neglect; Child sexual abuse; Psychological symptoms; Revictimization; Sexual assault