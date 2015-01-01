|
Citation
Cai T, Tu KM. J. Abnorm. Child Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Human Development and Family Studies, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 2009 Christopher Hall, MC-018, 904 West Nevada Street, Urbana, IL, 61801, USA. ktfrantz@illinois.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32170524
Abstract
The present study investigated baseline respiratory sinus arrhythmia (RSA) as moderator of the prospective association between parenting (i.e., monitoring knowledge, psychological control) and internalizing symptoms among typically developing adolescents across the transition to middle school. Gender differences in the aforementioned association were tested as an exploratory aim. At Time 1 (5th grade), participants included 100 young adolescents (53% boys; 57% European American; Mage = 11.05 years, SD = 0.33) and their mothers (Mage = 41.25 years, SD = 6.22; 96.0% biological). At Time 2 (6th grade), 89 adolescents and their mothers returned. To address study aims, a multi-informant, multi-method, longitudinal design was used. At Time 1, mothers reported on monitoring knowledge and psychological control, and adolescents' baseline RSA was measured during a resting baseline period. At Times 1 and 2, adolescents reported on three indices of internalizing symptoms (depressive symptoms, social anxiety, loneliness and social dissatisfaction).
Language: en
Keywords
|
Internalizing symptoms; Parental monitoring knowledge; Parenting; Psychological control; Vagal tone