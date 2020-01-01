|
Senter JP, Bucay-Harari L, Castillo-Salgado C. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Epidemiology, Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland.
32169527
PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to use social indicators to compare adolescent health disparities across neighborhoods in Baltimore, Maryland, circa 2017. Neighborhoods heavily influence adolescent health outcomes. Baltimore remains a hypersegregated city along racial boundaries with a recently growing population of Latino immigrant youth. This segregation may promulgate adolescent health disparities, yet the magnitude of needs and how they may differ among Baltimore's minoritized adolescents remain unknown.
Adolescent; Health care disparity; Health status indicators; Neighborhoods